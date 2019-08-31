Home

WEBSTER, Mervyn Richard. Passed away following a short illness on 29th August 2019. Aged 84. Loving husband and friend of the late June. Loved and cherished Dad and father- in-law of Joanne and Michael McCreanor, Linley and Giles Gilling. Adored Grandad of Kimberley, Matthew, Alex and Emma and Great Grandad to Riley. A funeral service to celebrate Mervyn's life will be held on Tuesday 3rd September at 2.00pm in Christ Church Anglican, Coles Crescent, Papakura. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
