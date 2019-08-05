|
|
|
McDIVITT, Mervyn Rex (Rex). Rex passed away peacefully on Wednesday 31 July surrounded by his family in his 91st year. Dearly loved husband of Peggy for 62 years. Treasured father and father- in-law of Susan and the late Brian, Russell & Teresa, Jo and Tony. Special Grandpa of Brendan and Kirsty; Aidan, Sjaan and, Mitchell; Hannah and Megan. Great Grandpa of Brock, Zack and Indie-Rose. A private family service celebrating Rex's life has been held. All communications to the McDivitt Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2019