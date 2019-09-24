Home

REX, Mervyn. Of Warkworth, passed away on 13th September 2019 at Northaven Retirement Village, aged 86 years. His sons; Adrian and Nigel, thank his many friends for the care and love they have shown him over the last few years. He will live on in the memories of friends, sons, daughters-in-law and grandchidren, and leaves a proud legacy. A service celebrating Mervyn's life will be held at Warkworth Methodist Church, Neville Street, Warkworth on Thursday 3rd October 2019 at 11:00am, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
