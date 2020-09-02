|
PYNE, Mervyn Leslie (Merv). Passed away peacefully on 29th August 2020, aged 86 years, at Pukekohe Hospital. Much loved husband of Joan. Loved father and father-in-law of Garry and Linda, the late Murray and Rose, Janice and the late Dave, Malcolm and Dawn, Susan and Shane, Catherine and John, Greg and Jo. Loved Poppa to all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to Covid restrictions a private service will be held. All communications c/- Grahams Funeral Services (09) 2368919.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2020