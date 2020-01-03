Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Papakura Anglican Church
40 Coles Crescent
Papakura
Mervyn George ANDERSON

Mervyn George ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON, Mervyn George. Passed away peacefully on January 1st 2020, at Lady Elizabeth Hospital, aged 87, dearly loved husband of Corinne for 62 wonderful years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kathryn and John Baty, Jeff and Eilish Anderson, and Raewyn and Murray Stewart. Adored Poppa of Mel and Andrew, Cameron and Ryan Frost, and Nicky Stewart. The funeral service to celebrate Merv's life will be held on Tuesday 7th January at 11am at Papakura Anglican Church, 40 Coles Crescent, Papakura. Thank you to Sandra and her team for the wonderful care at Lady Elizabeth Hospital. Now at peace. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
