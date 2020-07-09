|
COHEN, Mervyn Ellis. With immense sadness and sorrow, we announce the passing of our most adored husband, father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather Mervyn on 8 July 2020, aged 90 years. A very special person who will be treasured in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege to share in his spirit. Most loving and wonderful husband to Faye for 65 years in a marriage to be filled with great joy and happiness. Inspirational and devoted father to Lewis, Joel and Aviva, Mark, Andrea and David, Lisa and Stephen. Doting and supportive Grandfather to Avi, Avigail, Tehilla, Channi, Nechama, Yael and Josh, Danny and Tali, Refi, Ilona and Lily, Hannah, Florence and Amelia. Proud Great- Grandfather to Ofek and Adam, Yuval and Uriya and Oz. You have left a gaping hole in our hearts and we will always deeply cherish your memory and be eternally grateful for your knowledge, wisdom, caring, guidance and unwavering love. The Levaya (Funeral Service) will be held at the Beit Olam Prayer House, Waikumete Cemetery, Great North Road, Glen Eden, Auckland 11am today Thursday 9 July 2020 prior to interment in the cemetery. No flowers please.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2020