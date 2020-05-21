Home

Resthaven Funerals
cnr Picton & Walter MacDonald Sts
Auckland, Auckland
09-533 7493
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 25, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Mervyn Charles Theodore (Merv) BURTON

Mervyn Charles Theodore (Merv) BURTON Notice
BURTON, Mervyn Charles Theodore (Merv). Passed away peacefully on 20 May 2020 after a long battle bravely fought. Beloved husband of the late Beryl. Adored dad of Lance and Angie, Kaylene and Geoff, and Sheree. Loving granddad of Alex, Corry, Jenelle, and Logan. Loved companion of Stella. Smooth sailing blue eyes. A service to celebrate Merv's life will be held in the Chapel of Resthaven Funerals, Corner Picton and Walter MacDonald Streets, Howick on Monday 25 May at 2pm followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2020
