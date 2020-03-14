Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mervyn HARDING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mervyn Cedric HARDING

Add a Memory
Mervyn Cedric HARDING Notice
HARDING, Mervyn Cedric. Sunrise 13 June 1928. Sunset 24 January 2020. Passed away Peacefully. Loved Father of Michelle, Owen and Fraser. Loved Grandfather of Luke, Scott, Matt, Rachel, Josh. Loved Great Grandfather of 8. Loved Brother of Audrey Crook (Deceased) And Joy Constable. And Uncle to Many. Thanks to the staff at the Booms Rest Home for their Friendship and care of Dad. A private Cremation was held in Thames. Peace for Dad At Last.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mervyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -