HARDING, Mervyn Cedric. Sunrise 13 June 1928. Sunset 24 January 2020. Passed away Peacefully. Loved Father of Michelle, Owen and Fraser. Loved Grandfather of Luke, Scott, Matt, Rachel, Josh. Loved Great Grandfather of 8. Loved Brother of Audrey Crook (Deceased) And Joy Constable. And Uncle to Many. Thanks to the staff at the Booms Rest Home for their Friendship and care of Dad. A private Cremation was held in Thames. Peace for Dad At Last.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2020