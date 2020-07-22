Home

Service
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Olive Tree Cottage
247 Joyce Road
Tauranga
HUDSON, Mervyn Bruce (Merv). Passed away peacefully at home on 20 July 2020 in his 82nd year. Cherished partner to Judy. Treasured father to Kerry, Michelle, Gregory, Adele, and Lance. Special brother to Iris, late Cedric, late Trevor, late Robert, Richard, and Ernie. Special thank you to Judy for her amazing care over the past 16 years. A service to celebrate Merv's life will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Tauranga at 2pm on Friday 24 July. All messages to Merv's family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2020
