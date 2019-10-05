|
JOHANSSON, Mervyn Arthur (Arthur). Passed away suddenly on 3 October 2019. Leaving behind his loved wife Jennie of 52 years, dearly loved daughters Angela and Donna, much loved son in law Craig Pestorius and special grandfather to Toby and Emma Laidlow. Dad you have made us proud and happy to have a Dad as you. In our hearts forever. A service will be held for Arthur on Friday, 11 October at 2pm at the Omanu Golf Course, Motiti Road, Mount Maunganui. All communications to the Johansson family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019