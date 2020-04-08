|
ALLAWAY, Mervyn (Merv). Born October 05 1939, passed away peacefully on April 05 2020 at CHT St Johns, Auckland, aged 80. Much loved husband of Rose, Father of Wayne & Julie. Granddad of Louise, Jordan and Jasmyn. Great Granddad to Jayden, Brooklyn, Alexia, Dillon and Elizabeth. Loving brother of Audrey. The family would like to thank CHT St Johns for their loving care of Merv while he was in their care. A private cremation has been held and a memorial service will be held at a later date which is yet to be confirmed. For anyone who would like to attend, please email [email protected] All postal communications to 36 Trossach Place, Wattle Downs, Auckland 2103
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2020