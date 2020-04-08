Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mervyn ALLAWAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mervyn (Merv) ALLAWAY


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Mervyn (Merv) ALLAWAY Notice
ALLAWAY, Mervyn (Merv). Born October 05 1939, passed away peacefully on April 05 2020 at CHT St Johns, Auckland, aged 80. Much loved husband of Rose, Father of Wayne & Julie. Granddad of Louise, Jordan and Jasmyn. Great Granddad to Jayden, Brooklyn, Alexia, Dillon and Elizabeth. Loving brother of Audrey. The family would like to thank CHT St Johns for their loving care of Merv while he was in their care. A private cremation has been held and a memorial service will be held at a later date which is yet to be confirmed. For anyone who would like to attend, please email [email protected] All postal communications to 36 Trossach Place, Wattle Downs, Auckland 2103
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mervyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -