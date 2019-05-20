Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Mervyn MASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mervyn Alfred (Merv) MASON

Notice Condolences

Mervyn Alfred (Merv) MASON Notice
MASON, Mervyn Alfred (Merv). RNZAF 4213326 WW2 Flt Sgt. Peacefully at Te Kuiti Hospital, on Saturday 18th May 2019, with his loving family by his side. In his 105th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan. Cherished and beloved father and father-in-law of Neil and Pauline, Tom and Helen, Lyn and Kyle. Adored Grandad of his 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great- great grandchild. Special thanks to the doctors and staff at Te Kuiti Hospital for their care of Merv, and to those people who cared for Merv at his home. Merv's Funeral Service will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, 83 Esplanade Te Kuiti, on Wednesday 22nd May at 1pm. The funeral then leaving for the Te Kuiti Cemetery. All communication to Mason Family C/- Po Box 241 Te Kuiti 3941. In the care of VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.