LE VAILLANT, Merv Aka Merv Stewart. Merv passed away on September 28, 2020 in Perth, Western Australia aged 68 years and one week old. Much loved and treasured best friend and brother of Raewynne Beston. Loved and respected uncle of Brad Beston and Carmen Zielinski and Hayley Sleeth. Merv fought a four year battle with cancer through it all he was still full of fun and your usual amazing self. A braver man i have yet to meet. Your passing will leave a huge hole in our lives and our hearts. Rest in peace Merv, your battle is over. Loved always and never will you be forgotten.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2020