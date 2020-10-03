Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Merv LE VAILLANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merv LE VAILLANT

Add a Memory
Merv LE VAILLANT Notice
LE VAILLANT, Merv Aka Merv Stewart. Merv passed away on September 28, 2020 in Perth, Western Australia aged 68 years and one week old. Much loved and treasured best friend and brother of Raewynne Beston. Loved and respected uncle of Brad Beston and Carmen Zielinski and Hayley Sleeth. Merv fought a four year battle with cancer through it all he was still full of fun and your usual amazing self. A braver man i have yet to meet. Your passing will leave a huge hole in our lives and our hearts. Rest in peace Merv, your battle is over. Loved always and never will you be forgotten.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merv's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -