Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Maraetai Beach and Boat Club
188 Maraetai Drive,
Maraetai
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mertyl HOOPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mertyl Hazel HOOPER

Add a Memory
Mertyl Hazel HOOPER Notice
HOOPER, Mertyl Hazel. On 15 October 2020. Passed away at 93 years. Loved wife of the late Phillip Morgan and loved mother to Robyn, Lesley, Paul and Kerry. Much loved Nana to Brent, Jamie, Ricky, Cherie, Lee, Ross, Sarah and Luke and her 10 great- grandchildren. Loved second wife of the late Alf Hooper and his children Kerrol and Bryce. A celebration of Hazel's will be held at Maraetai Beach and Boat Club, 188 Maraetai Drive, Maraetai on Saturday 14 November 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to The Cancer Society bank account 0601930198585 or these may be left at the service. All communications to [email protected] Peace at last.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mertyl's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -