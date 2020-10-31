|
HOOPER, Mertyl Hazel. On 15 October 2020. Passed away at 93 years. Loved wife of the late Phillip Morgan and loved mother to Robyn, Lesley, Paul and Kerry. Much loved Nana to Brent, Jamie, Ricky, Cherie, Lee, Ross, Sarah and Luke and her 10 great- grandchildren. Loved second wife of the late Alf Hooper and his children Kerrol and Bryce. A celebration of Hazel's will be held at Maraetai Beach and Boat Club, 188 Maraetai Drive, Maraetai on Saturday 14 November 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to The Cancer Society bank account 0601930198585 or these may be left at the service. All communications to [email protected] Peace at last.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2020