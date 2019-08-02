Home

Merlene Gloria (Holder) BISHOP

Merlene Gloria (Holder) BISHOP Notice
BISHOP, Merlene Gloria (nee Holder). Passed away suddenly on 30th July 2019 at Auckland Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Ron. Loved mother, step-mother and mother-in-law of Trish and Jeff, Barry and Sandra, Caroline and Tony, Maria and Paul, Karl and Elaine. Treasured Nana of Tyler, Aidan, Kelsi, Cain, Amy, Chloe, Jay, Brittany, and Kayla. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Monday 5th August 2019 followed by private cremation. All communications to the Bishop Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 2, 2019
