WYLLIE, Merle. Passed away peacefully on 15th February 2020, in her 88th year. Loving wife of the late Rex. Cherished Mother of Allan and Sally, Jill and Dave Wilding, Doug and Fiona, Lou and Kate. Grandma to 11 and great grandma Merle to 12. A celebration service will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Friday, 21st February at 1pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Wyllie family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 17, 2020