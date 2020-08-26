|
WISE, Merle (Merle). Born October 05, 1929. Passed away on August 22, 2020. Passed away peacefully at home. Much loved wife of the late Frank. Treasured mother of Kay and Raewyn and the late Lance. Adored Nana of Cara, Dawn, Aaron, Letitia and Hayden, Precious Grandma of Houston, Marlon, Kason, Conner, Noah, Tyler, Jake, Ella and Oliver. A service will be held in the Kohukohu Anglican Church at 1pm on Friday the 28th of August. Que Sera Sera, Whatever will be will be Please, no tears for me "I've had a good Life"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2020