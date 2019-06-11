WEDDING, Merle Patricia (nee Felts). Passed away at Middlemore Hospital on Saturday the 8th of June 2019; aged 78 years. Cherished wife of Ian, married for 60 years on the 26th of June 2019. Loved mother of Charles and Angela, Garry and Joanne, and Suzanne. Nana of Janelle and Kael, Sarah, Joseph, Laura, Brady and Fiona, and Jake. Great-Nana of Abel, Carlos, Siobhan, and Jasmine; and a great friend to many. A service to celebrate Merle's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, Cnr of Wood and Elliot Sts, Papakura on Wednesday the 12th of June at 1:30pm. In lieu of floral tributes, a donation to the Cancer Society of NZ in Merle's memory would be appreciated and can be banked into their account 06-0501-0024342-12 or left in the donation box at the service. Thank you to the staff at Middlemore Hospital for their tremendous care. "Our family chain is broken, nothing seems the same. As God calls us one by one, our chain will link again"







Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 11 to June 12, 2019