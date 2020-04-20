Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
07-828 7629
Resources
More Obituaries for Merle PARKINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merle (Stent) PARKINSON

Add a Memory
Merle (Stent) PARKINSON Notice
PARKINSON, Merle, (nee Stent). Passed away on Saturday, 18th April 2020, at her residence at Aparangi, Te Kauwhata, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Alex. Dearly loved mother and mother in Law of Glen Parkinson and Lynette Gilby (Whitianga), Chris and Brian White (Te Kauwhata), Anna and Alan Andrews (Te Kauwhata), and the late Bruce. Cherished Nana of Jann (deceased), Rachel (deceased), and Rebecca, Michael, Alex, Benjamin and Alistair and her 12 great grandchildren. A special thank you to the Staff and Nurses at the Aparangi Retirement Home for their care and support of Mum over the years. Due to the present circumstances a Memorial Service to celebrate Merle's life will be held at a later date. All communications to the Parkinson Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merle's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -