|
|
|
HICKMOTT, Merle Noelene. Born December 23, 1940. Passed away on July 12, 2019. Our darling mother left us peacefully in her sleep. Loving wife of Late Barry William Hickmott. A Loving sister and sister in law. Mother of Karen ,Wayne, and Shona and mother in law of Athol and Louise. Loving nana and nan- nan. You will be greatly missed and remembered by all. Forever in our hearts. Funeral Service at 11am on Tueday 16th July at Anns Funeral Home, 11 Bolderwood Place, Wiri.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019