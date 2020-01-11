|
PICTON, Merle Mary. Peacefully on December 18th 2019 aged 81. Cherished mum to Tracey, mother-in-law to Alan and Nana to Thomas and James. Adored big sister to Beth and the late Arthur, Vivienne and Kevin, sister-in- law to Allan, Diane, Dave and Evelyn. Aunty to her nieces and nephews and a special friend to many. Thanks to the staff at Arauni for your amazing care. A celebration of Merles life will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa, 100 St John's Road Meadowbank, on Thursday January 16th at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020