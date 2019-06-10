Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Resources
More Obituaries for Merle KESSELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merle KESSELL

Notice Condolences

Merle KESSELL Notice
KESSELL, Merle. On Friday 7th June 2019, aged 87 years. Peacefully gone to be with our Lord. Much loved wife of the late Murray. Beloved Mother of Stephen, Alan, Donald, Adele, Janette, Bruce and their spouses. Cherished Grandmother of 14. " I have fought the good fight, I have completed the race, I have kept the faith" (2 Tim 4;7). A service will be held at the Whangarei Central Baptist Church, 202 Bank Street, Whangarei, at 1.30pm on Thursday 13th June 2019, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the 'Kessell Family' C-/ P.O Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.