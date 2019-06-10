|
|
|
KESSELL, Merle. On Friday 7th June 2019, aged 87 years. Peacefully gone to be with our Lord. Much loved wife of the late Murray. Beloved Mother of Stephen, Alan, Donald, Adele, Janette, Bruce and their spouses. Cherished Grandmother of 14. " I have fought the good fight, I have completed the race, I have kept the faith" (2 Tim 4;7). A service will be held at the Whangarei Central Baptist Church, 202 Bank Street, Whangarei, at 1.30pm on Thursday 13th June 2019, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the 'Kessell Family' C-/ P.O Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2019
