Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
Merle Kathleen (Deacon) JENSEN

Merle Kathleen (Deacon) JENSEN Notice
JENSEN, Merle Kathleen (nee Deacon). Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, 29th February 2020 aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Mervyn. Devoted mother and mother in law to Christopher and Ann, Audrey and Murray, Janet and Russell, Warren and Carolyn, Bryce and Adrienne, Rosemary and Lloyd, Kerry, and Deborah. Very special and treasured grandmother to her 29 grandchildren and much loved Grandma Jensen of her 51 great-grandchildren. All messages to the Jensen family, C/- PO Box 4016 New Plymouth 4340. A service for Merle will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, 72 Liardet Street New Plymouth, on Thursday 5 March at 1:30pm. Thereafter to Awanui Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
