Merle Josephine (Robb) LOOMANS

Merle Josephine (Robb) LOOMANS
LOOMANS, Merle Josephine (nee Robb). Passed away peacefully on 4th June 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lou. Loving mother and mother in law and nana to Stephen and Pat and family, the late Richard, Gregory and Della and family, Christa and Andrew Heuvel. Special thanks to Raburn Lifecare, Cambridge for the care given to Merle. Requiem Mass will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 625 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Friday, 7th June 2019 at 11:30 am followed by burial at The Te Awamutu Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Loomans family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2019
