Funeral
Monday, Jul. 20, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
Merle (White) FAIRWEATHER

Merle (White) FAIRWEATHER Notice
FAIRWEATHER, Merle (nee White). Born February 9, 1933. Passed away on July 16, 2020. Our loving Mum is now at peace, she will be greatly missed by all. You had the biggest heart and were always quick share your love. We will remember the good times of which there were many, you will always be in our hearts. Much loved Mum to John and Rob, Grandma to Mike, Stacey and Aimee. Great Grandma to lily and Jake. Eternal peace... forever in our hearts. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Merle's funeral to be held at the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, on Monday 20th July at 3:00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2020
