Funeral
Monday, Jul. 20, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Merle (White) FAIRWEATHER

Merle (White) FAIRWEATHER Notice
FAIRWEATHER, Merle (nee White). Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 16th July 2020 at home aged 87. Dearly loved wife of Pat for 65 years, precious mother and mother in law of Susan, John and Robyn, Christine and Ken. Grandmother to Nathan, Conway and Eli, Michael and Aimee, Tom and Ben and 10 great grandchildren. Foundation member of Te Atatu Rubgy League Club and Life member of Te Atatu Peninsula Bowling Club. Thank you to hospice, the carers and Dr Marcus Bishop for their compassionate care. Mum was the heart of our family and will be greatly missed. To the world you are just someone, but to someone you are the world. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Merle's funeral to be held at the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, on Monday 20th July at 3:00pm. Donations to Mercy Hospice much appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2020
