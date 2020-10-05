|
|
|
FORSYTH, Merle Beatrice (nee Gibb). Passed away on the 2nd of October 2020. Devoted wife of Clive, loved mother and mother-in-law of Drew and Jenny, Cody and Mitty, Martyn and Sarah. Loved grandmother of Bruno, Georgina, Sam, and Emelia. A celebration of Merle's life will be held later in the year at Auckland Polo Club where Merle was an honorary life member, after spending many enjoyable years of timekeeping games and watching Clive and her boys compete. She will be fondly remembered by many.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2020