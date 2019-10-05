Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Merle BRAITHWAITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merle Annie Paulina Joy (nee Rountree) (Joy) BRAITHWAITE

Add a Memory
Merle Annie Paulina Joy (nee Rountree) (Joy) BRAITHWAITE Notice
BRAITHWAITE, Merle Annie Paulina Joy (Joy) (nee Rountree). On 2 October 2019, lately of Te Atatu and previously long-time resident of Herne Bay, aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late Everard (Ted) Braithwaite and beloved mother of Jan, Lee and Bruce, grandmother of Yvette and Darrin Cooke and Adam Ngatae. Loved friend of Dyanne and beautiful aunt of Vicki, Simon and family. In 1935 Joy won the NZ "Shirley Temple Double" competition at the Civic Theatre of which she was very proud. We will miss her very much. A private service is to be held.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merle's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.