BRAITHWAITE, Merle Annie Paulina Joy (Joy) (nee Rountree). On 2 October 2019, lately of Te Atatu and previously long-time resident of Herne Bay, aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late Everard (Ted) Braithwaite and beloved mother of Jan, Lee and Bruce, grandmother of Yvette and Darrin Cooke and Adam Ngatae. Loved friend of Dyanne and beautiful aunt of Vicki, Simon and family. In 1935 Joy won the NZ "Shirley Temple Double" competition at the Civic Theatre of which she was very proud. We will miss her very much. A private service is to be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019