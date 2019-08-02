Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Resources
More Obituaries for Merilynn TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merilynn (Lynn) TAYLOR

Add a Memory
Merilynn (Lynn) TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Merilyn (Lynn). Sadly passed away on the 31st of July 2019. Beloved wife of the late Colin. Adored mother of Grant, Sharon, Kym, and Mark. Mother in law to Sue, Mark, Paul and Janine. Grandma to Hayley, Aaron, Andrew, Kimberley, Natasha, Stuart, James, Cameron, Leisa, Sarah, Emily, Jessica, Molly, and Alicia. Great Grandma of Mia, Evie, Lucas, Cleo, Lennox, Lachlan, Jordan, and Carter. A Service for Lynn will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, on Monday 5th August at 1.30pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merilynn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.