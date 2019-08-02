|
TAYLOR, Merilyn (Lynn). Sadly passed away on the 31st of July 2019. Beloved wife of the late Colin. Adored mother of Grant, Sharon, Kym, and Mark. Mother in law to Sue, Mark, Paul and Janine. Grandma to Hayley, Aaron, Andrew, Kimberley, Natasha, Stuart, James, Cameron, Leisa, Sarah, Emily, Jessica, Molly, and Alicia. Great Grandma of Mia, Evie, Lucas, Cleo, Lennox, Lachlan, Jordan, and Carter. A Service for Lynn will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, on Monday 5th August at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019