WISEMAN, Merilyn. Born October 25, 1941. Passed away on June 13, 2019. Adored mother of Paul and Kate, mother-in-law of Amy and Callum and grandmother of Siena, Jonty, Imogen and Thomas. Daughter of the late Barbara and George. Sister of Deryn and the late Rosemary and Juliet. Sister-in-law of Alf and auntie of Elena, Ben, Sari, Deryn, Tom, David and Saul. Died peacefully at home. The world will be a duller place without your flamboyance and touch of crazy. Service at 12.30pm, Friday 21 June at Dils, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
