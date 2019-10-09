Home

Merilyn Lorna (Lee) TAYLOR

Merilyn Lorna (Lee) TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Merilyn Lorna (Lee). Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Totara Hospice after a brave and courageous battle. Loved wife of Larry. Adored daughter of Peter and Lorna. Beloved mother and mother- in-law of Kelli, Nicki, Stacey, Geoff and Aaron. And the best Nana in the world to Matthew, Samuel, Tyler, Ella and Jack. "Forever in our hearts" A service for Lee will be held in the Selwyn Chapel, at the All Saints Anglican Church, 17 Selwyn Road, Howick, Auckland on Friday the 11th of October 2019 at 11.00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
