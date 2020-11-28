Home

Meridee Shae WALTER

WALTER, Meridee Shae. Born 19 October 1986. Daughter of Rhys and Christine. Peacefully departed on her next big adventure 22 November 2020. A beautiful soul, you lived life to the full and will be greatly missed by your family and friends. We will be celebrating Meridee's life in Auckland on Saturday 5 December 2020 at midday. For anyone wishing to join in person or via live stream please contact us for more details. [email protected] or 021 490 585



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020
