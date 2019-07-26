|
JOHNSON, Meri (Bubs) (nee Kem). Born November 07, 1927. Passed away on July 24, 2019. Mum, Nan, Great-Nan, Great-great-Nan Loved mother of Norm, Jim, Tony, Catherine, Penni, Gary, Jacqui, 21 Grandchildren, 38 Great-grandchildren, 2 Great-great-grandchildren Resting at 56 Pohutukawa Road, Whenuapai Ph021322144 The Funeral Service will take place on Saturday the 27th July 2019 at the Waikumete Cemetery, Chapel 1, commencing at 11:00am, followed by a graveside burial. Rest in peace Nan. We love you always.Haven Falls Funeral Home 0800 428 363
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 26, 2019