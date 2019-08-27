|
JONES, Mereana Agnes. Third daughter of the late Pax Jones and Maka nee Delamere. Sister of the late Herewini Mereana and the late Hineuru Jones Robinson. Beloved Sister of Nigel Pax, Taika, Charles Tawhai, Con Te Rata, Sonny Te Ratu and Pauletta Hokimate Lamere Wineti. Born of Rongowhakataata, Ngai Tamanuhiri, Te Aitanga Mahaki, Te Whakatohea, Te Whanau a Apanui, Ngai Tahu and Ngati Mamoe descent. Mereana will return to Whitianga Marae, Omaio, Bay of Plenty on Monday, Funeral will be held at 11am on 28th of August 2019 at Whitianga followed by burial at Tokata Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2019