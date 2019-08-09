|
|
|
SASEVE, Mere Mose (nee Refiti). Born November 27, 1934. Passed away August 06, 2019, aged 84 years old. She is preceded in death by her much loved husband Tuveve Mose Saseve. She is survived by her children Miriama, Tuveve Tua, Momoe, Ai'i Ben, Mose and partners, grandchildren Matthew, Nicola and Angelique, Lilitoe, Merelina, Selote, Rita, Tua, Mario, Maria and Cesare, Elon and Lara, Nichylas and Sheldyn, Saskia, Mila and Elijah, great grandchildren Austin, Michayla, Alexis, Kierra, Amir, Yaash, Phoenix, Aspen and Nathaniel. Our family has been blessed with your life. You have left a legacy of love and kindness to all that knew you. Always in our hearts, Rest in Peace. Family service 6pm on Sunday 11 August, at 36 Winthrop Way, EFKS Mangere East, Congregational Christian Church of Samoa. Funeral at 11am sharp on Monday 12 August, also at EFKS Mangere East followed by the burial at Mangere Lawn Cemetery. A celebration of Mum's life will be held at Ligaliga Hall 28 Canning Cres, Mangere. Fa'amolemole e taofi le malo. Tuveve Tua, Ai'i Ben ma le aiga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019