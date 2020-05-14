|
|
|
THOMAS, Melvyn (Mel). Born September 23, 1945. Passed away on May 5, 2020. In Loving Memory of Melvyn Thomas senior, Best Dad in the world to Jennell and Melvyn junior, Brother, Uncle, best friend, Popa of Liam and loved partner of Michele, Mel passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice Auckland. Mel will be forever in our hearts, Rest in Peace. Mel was cremated on the 11th of May, There will be a memorial service at 45a Pah Road, Epsom, when we are able.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 14, 2020