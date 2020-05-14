Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
45a Pah Road
Epsom
Melvyn (Mel) THOMAS


1945 - 2020
Melvyn (Mel) THOMAS Notice
THOMAS, Melvyn (Mel). Born September 23, 1945. Passed away on May 5, 2020. In Loving Memory of Melvyn Thomas senior, Best Dad in the world to Jennell and Melvyn junior, Brother, Uncle, best friend, Popa of Liam and loved partner of Michele, Mel passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice Auckland. Mel will be forever in our hearts, Rest in Peace. Mel was cremated on the 11th of May, There will be a memorial service at 45a Pah Road, Epsom, when we are able.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 14, 2020
