MCDOWELL, Melva Lucy. Passed away peacefully in Taupo on 28th July 2020 in her 94th year. Much loved and cherished Mum and mother- in-law of Shirley and Gary; Beverley and Tony; the late Colleen. Loving Nana to Kevin, Suzanne, Michelle, Janette and Lisa, loving great grandmother to Brittany and Flynn and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren in Australia. So many wonderful memories of a kind, caring, fun "Special Lady". All correspondence to PO Box 83 Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 30, 2020