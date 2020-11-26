Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funerals
88 Great South Rd
Auckland , Auckland
09-267 2530
Service
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Cnr Croskery and Dominion Roads
Papakura
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melva RUSSELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melva Lillias (Hyde) RUSSELL

Add a Memory
Melva Lillias (Hyde) RUSSELL Notice
RUSSELL, Melva Lillias (nee Hyde). Passed away on 24 November 2020 at Papakura Private Hospital, aged 84 years. Much loved wife of the late John George Russell. Dearly loved sister of Margaret and David. Loving mother and m other- in-law of Mary and Peter, Carol, John, Peter, Michelle and Tony. Loved Nana of Renèe, Monique, Michael, Holly, Daniel, Josh, Rebecca, Nathan, Caleb, Josiah and Alisha, great-grandmother of Abby, Sophie, Rowan, Areta, Olivia, and Rosetta. A service to celebrate Melva's life will be held at Papakura Wesleyan Church, Cnr Croskery and Dominion Roads, Papakura on Friday 4 December at 1pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to The Bible Society Development NZ Inc would be greatly appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mlrussell2411



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melva's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -