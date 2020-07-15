|
HOLMES, Melva Joyce (nee Seed). Passed away peacefully at Hilda Rose Resthome, Hamilton, on 14th July, 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur; loved sister of the late Hadlow and Geoffrey; loved aunt of Deborah and Andrew, David and Karen, and Margaret and Anthony. A service for Melva will be held at Grahams Funeral Chapel, 31 West Street, Pukekohe on Saturday the 18th of July at 1pm, followed by burial at the Pukekohe Cemetery, Wellington Street.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2020