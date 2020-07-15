Home

Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
31 West St
Pukekohe, Auckland
09-238 9797
Service
Saturday, Jul. 18, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Burial
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
Pukekohe Cemetery
Wellington Street
Melva Joyce (Seed) HOLMES

Melva Joyce (Seed) HOLMES Notice
HOLMES, Melva Joyce (nee Seed). Passed away peacefully at Hilda Rose Resthome, Hamilton, on 14th July, 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur; loved sister of the late Hadlow and Geoffrey; loved aunt of Deborah and Andrew, David and Karen, and Margaret and Anthony. A service for Melva will be held at Grahams Funeral Chapel, 31 West Street, Pukekohe on Saturday the 18th of July at 1pm, followed by burial at the Pukekohe Cemetery, Wellington Street.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2020
