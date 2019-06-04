|
|
|
OAKES-LOBIN, Melissa Marie (Mel). Born December 02, 1969. Passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019 surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle. Much loved wife of Martin, adored and special Mum to Theo and Eli. Loved daughter to Peter and Barbara and Brian, sister and sister in law to Brett and Helen, Ulrika and Monica, and amazing friend to many. A celebration of Mel's life wil be held at 1.30pm on Wednesday June 5, at the Mt Albert Presbyterian Church, 14 Mt Albert Road, Mt Albert. Melissa would love you to forage in your garden and bring to the service a flower or foliage to add to her vases. All enquiries phone Jill, Findlay Funerals, 021361572.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2019
