Melissa Maria (Mel) KRAAYKAMP Notice
KRAAYKAMP, Melissa Maria (Mel). Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday 16th May 2019, aged 53. Cherished wife of Craig and adored mother of Catie. Much loved sister of Peter, Adrian and Rachel. Dearly loved daughter of the late Joe and Lois and daughter-in-law of Nola and the late Doug. A service to celebrate Mel's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 22nd May 2019 at 2:30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
