BARRETT, Mele Manusiu 'Ilaisaane. Passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on Saturday, 8.00 am, 27th June, 2020, after a short illness, aged 82. Dearly loved wife of late Captain Edward P. Barrett and beloved mother of Michael Vaiongo Barrett, Kelvina 'Ilaisaane Manako and Robert Sean Barrett. Loving grandmother to Jacob, Mia and Ella, Sophia, Erin, Edward, Timote and Mele Manusiu. Doting older sister, aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed. She is clothed with dignity and strength and she can laugh at the days to come. Proverbs 31:25. A family service will be held at Tipene Funeral Parlour, 24 Hill Street, Onehunga, Auckland 1061 at 7.30 pm. There will be a wake night on 2nd July at 7.30 pm at Tipene Funeral Parlour followed by a formal funeral service on Friday, 1.00 pm at the Otahuhu Methodist Church 89 Fairburn Road, Otahuhu, Auckland 1062. Burial will be at Manukau Memorial Gardens 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland 2025.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2020