Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Melanie SCHONEWILLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melanie Eloise (Smith) SCHONEWILLE

Add a Memory
Melanie Eloise (Smith) SCHONEWILLE Notice
SCHONEWILLE, Melanie Eloise (nee Smith). Born October 13, 1971. Passed away on September 14, 2019. Cherished Daughter of Karene Hogan and Ian and Pharvety Smith. Loved sister of Mark, Geoffrey, Paul, Aniel, Raynesh and Sanjay and sister in law Donna. Loved Auntie to Alistair, Bradley, Amy and Hayden. Niece of Wayne, Adrienne, Roland and Kevin. A service for Melanie will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals 17 Western Hills Drive, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm Wednesday September 18, 2019 followed by private cremation. No flowers by request but donations may be made to North Haven Hospice and Cure Our Ovarian Cancer. Mel is now flying free on her teal wings.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melanie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.