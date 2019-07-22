|
KARAKA, Mel (formerly Clarke, Melvin John) Born June 05, 1951. Passed away at his home on July 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Te Awhina Kaaka, father and step father to his surviving children, Victoria, Malissa, and Jodie, along with their children and those of their brother Cally. Mel will be interred at Te Hapara Pai Urupaa, Pakotai, Mangakahia Road, Kaikohe at 12.30pm on Monday 22 July 2019. Friends are invited to attend the interment at the urupaa, or pay their respects at the Clarke Whaanau Homestead at 5642A State Highway 12, Kaikohe at any stage before Monday morning. The whaanau will hold a private service at the Clarke Whaanau Homestead on Monday morning, before the final haerenga ki te urupaa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2019