Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mel KARAKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mel (formerly Clarke, Melvin John) KARAKA

Add a Memory
Mel (formerly Clarke, Melvin John) KARAKA Notice
KARAKA, Mel (formerly Clarke, Melvin John) Born June 05, 1951. Passed away at his home on July 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Te Awhina Kaaka, father and step father to his surviving children, Victoria, Malissa, and Jodie, along with their children and those of their brother Cally. Mel will be interred at Te Hapara Pai Urupaa, Pakotai, Mangakahia Road, Kaikohe at 12.30pm on Monday 22 July 2019. Friends are invited to attend the interment at the urupaa, or pay their respects at the Clarke Whaanau Homestead at 5642A State Highway 12, Kaikohe at any stage before Monday morning. The whaanau will hold a private service at the Clarke Whaanau Homestead on Monday morning, before the final haerenga ki te urupaa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.