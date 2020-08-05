|
|
|
HALIDAY, Megan Kathleen . Meg passed away on Sunday the 21st of June 2020 at Lismore, NSW after a dignified 7 year battle with cancer. Wife of Justin Walden, Step Mother of Brent and Monique. Daughter of Mary and the late Bill, Gordon, Sister and Sister in Law of Greg and Di, Kyrsten and Steve, Leighton and Jenn. Auntie of Katie, Stu, Matt, Abby, Cam, Abbey, James, Sandi, Kath, Auntie Meg to Georgie and Billy. Our brave and beautiful Meg will forever be in our hearts. A memorial service will be held this Saturday the 8th at 12pm at All Saints Chapel, Purewa, Meadowbank - Messages can be sent to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2020