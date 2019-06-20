|
ROBERTS, May. Died peacefully on Tuesday 18th June 2019 at Papakura Private Hospital in her 101st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack and the late Albert. Daughter of Arthur and May Riley of Ashton-under-Lyne. A memorial service will be held on Friday 21st June at 2.30pm at Papakura Private Hospital, 7A Young's Road, Papakura. Many thanks to all the staff at Papakura Private Hospital. All communications to: Iain Wakefield (09) 294 7476. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2019
