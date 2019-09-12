Home

May June (June) STEWART

May June (June) STEWART Notice
STEWART, May June (June). On Wednesday 11th September 2019, peacefully at Cedar Manor Retirement Village and Home Care, Tauranga; aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late Maurie. Cherished mother of Sherryll, Raewyn, Doug and Maurice. Loved grandmother and great grandmother of all her grandchildren. A funeral service for June will be held in the Whakatane Baptist Church, 67 Keepa Road, Whakatane on Monday 16th September at 11am followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Stewart Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
