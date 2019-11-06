Home

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
04-298 5168
JENSEN, May. Passed away peacefully at Summerset on the Coast, Paraparaumu on Thursday, 31 October 2019, in her 100th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Bert. A loved sister, auntie, great-auntie, greatgreat-auntie, Godmother, and a friend to all. A celebration of May's long life will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu on Friday 8 November 2019, at 11.30am Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
