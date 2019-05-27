|
HAWKES, May. On 24th May, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Neville. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Steven and Rhonda, Kim and Brian, Debbie and Bernie, Melissa and Brian. Treasured Nana of Sheree, Bliss, Jessie, Hannah, Aaron, Ashley, Kayleigh, and Courtney. Loved great Nana of Cadence, Nevanah, Kayla, Jackson, Keilani, Nakaia and Lennox. We will miss you forever and you will always be in our hearts. Heartfelt thanks to Kumeu Village Rest Home for all their special care of mum. A service for mum will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. All communications to the Hawkes family C/- the above funeral home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2019
