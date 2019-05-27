Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for May HAWKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

May HAWKES

Notice Condolences

May HAWKES Notice
HAWKES, May. On 24th May, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Neville. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Steven and Rhonda, Kim and Brian, Debbie and Bernie, Melissa and Brian. Treasured Nana of Sheree, Bliss, Jessie, Hannah, Aaron, Ashley, Kayleigh, and Courtney. Loved great Nana of Cadence, Nevanah, Kayla, Jackson, Keilani, Nakaia and Lennox. We will miss you forever and you will always be in our hearts. Heartfelt thanks to Kumeu Village Rest Home for all their special care of mum. A service for mum will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. All communications to the Hawkes family C/- the above funeral home.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.