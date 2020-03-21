|
|
|
ELLIS, May Eleanor (Maisie). Passed away peacefully on 20 March 2020, in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Stan. Loved mother of Kerryn and Mark, and mother in-law to Darlene. Treasured grandy of Jarred, Heath, Tayla, Zara and Shania, and great grandy to Shaya. "Forever in our hearts." A service to celebrate the life of Maisie will be held in the Chapel of Resthaven Funerals, Cnr Walter MacDonald and Picton Sts, Howick on Thursday 26 March at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated and can be made online to Totara Hospice at bit. ly/meellis2003
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020